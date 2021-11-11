Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

