Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issues Earnings Results

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,737. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ELYM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

