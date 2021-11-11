Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,145. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

