Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,555. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

