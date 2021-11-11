IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. IMARA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
