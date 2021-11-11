IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. IMARA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10.

Get IMARA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.