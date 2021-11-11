Sientra’s (SIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

SIEN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 14,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,599. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

