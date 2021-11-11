Harmony Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $293.82 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00367768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,241,146,400 coins and its circulating supply is 10,790,499,400 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.