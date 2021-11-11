RING X PLATFORM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $1.06 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.