Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $435,000.

NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

