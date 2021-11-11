Blackstone Inc Has $161,000 Stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Blackstone Inc reduced its position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

