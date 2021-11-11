Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39,680 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.28% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of INDY opened at $52.61 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

