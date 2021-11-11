Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.71 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

