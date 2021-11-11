Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 75,000 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $38,863,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.