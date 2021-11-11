Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stake Reduced by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc cut its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,918 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

