Blackstone Inc Invests $1.50 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 0.99.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

