Blackstone Inc Purchases Shares of 300,000 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Blackstone Inc owned 2.13% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 932,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,458,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.