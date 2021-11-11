Blackstone Inc Has $1.98 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned 0.12% of Pulmonx worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.