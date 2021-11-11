Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc decreased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,918 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

