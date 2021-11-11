Blackstone Inc Has $1.98 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned 0.12% of Pulmonx worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of LUNG opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.