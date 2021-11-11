Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $468,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.