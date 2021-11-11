Blackstone Inc Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $7,308,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

