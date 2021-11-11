Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

NYSE AM opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

