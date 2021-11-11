Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

