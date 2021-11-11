Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

