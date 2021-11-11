Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 625,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.