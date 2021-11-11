Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 9,166 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMACU. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,655,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,243,000.

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

