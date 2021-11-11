Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544,303 shares of company stock worth $166,059,189. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.