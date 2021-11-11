Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $468,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Macerich by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300,664 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Macerich by 128,765.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 40.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Macerich by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Macerich stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

