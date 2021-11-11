Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,007 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.97 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

