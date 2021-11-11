Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,625 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544,303 shares of company stock worth $166,059,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.