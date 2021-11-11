Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

