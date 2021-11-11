Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRB opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

