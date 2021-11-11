Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NRZ stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.