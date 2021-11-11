Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

