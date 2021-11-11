Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.90% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BWMN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

