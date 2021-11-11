Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

