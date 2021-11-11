Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,695 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

