Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $145.35 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.