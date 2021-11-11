Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.