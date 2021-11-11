Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 2%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.64 and last traded at $85.64. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

