Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,378. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

