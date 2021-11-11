Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $12.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $13,175,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,357. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

