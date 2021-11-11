Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

