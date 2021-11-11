Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

