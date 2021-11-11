Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75,425 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The firm has a market cap of $935.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

