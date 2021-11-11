The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.85. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Middleby stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Middleby worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.