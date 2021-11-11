HM Payson & Co. Has $70,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

