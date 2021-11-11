Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s share price was down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 112,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38. The stock has a market cap of C$32.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

