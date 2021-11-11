Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 7.5%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 30,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 953,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

