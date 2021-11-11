HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 321.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.52. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

